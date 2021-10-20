 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for devastating global water crisis
Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for devastating global water crisis

Actor Ahad Raza Mir is voicing support for water and sanitation issues across the globe. 

Turning to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the actor who is currently in UK, engaged with fans through a special poll around water sustenance.

"1 in 10 people around the WORLD don't have clean water?" Ahad asked fans on his photo-sharing app. 

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

In a follow-up story, Ahad spoke on the efforts of women who walk an average of 3.7 miles to get water for their families.

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

Although the actor did not reveal details around his questions, his environmentalist views come after his endorsement for Renaissance Awards for international young leaders on sustainability.

"Today, around 2.2 million people lack access to safely managed drinking water services & 4.2 billion lack safely managed sanitation services," Ahad concluded with alarming statistics in his cryptic post.

Take a look:

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis


More From Showbiz:

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'
'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum

'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum
Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is

Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is
Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode

Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode
Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’
Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation

Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation
Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’

Feroze Khan’s fans get emotional as he shares still from ‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’
Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs

Esra Bilgic on the hunt for Pakistani NGOs
Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19

Pooja Bedi, fiancé test positive for Covid-19
Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary

Madhuri Dixit, Dr Shriram Nene celebrate 22nd wedding anniversary
Fahad Mustafa reacts to rising petrol prices: 'Khul ke ghabrayen'

Fahad Mustafa reacts to rising petrol prices: 'Khul ke ghabrayen'
Ghana Ali responds to critics with latest stunning photos

Ghana Ali responds to critics with latest stunning photos

Latest

view all