Wednesday Oct 20 2021
Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Alyssa Milano as seen in a video that has now gone viral, was advocating for voting rights
American actor Alyssa Milano was taken into custody on Tuesday while protesting outside of White House.

The actor, as seen in a video that has now gone viral, was advocating for voting rights.

Milano also confirmed the news on her social media, tweeting: "I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights.”

"Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn’t depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote,” she added.

The demonstration outside of White House was organized by the People for the American Way.

Apart from Milano, 23 other protestors were also taken into custody. 

