Insider reveals Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Disick, who co-parents three children with Kourtney, is devastated over the news

Scott Disick is filled with grief and regret after learning of his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker earlier this week.



According to an insider, “Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else."

The Poosh founder “hopes” Disick will “accept” that she’s marrying fiancé Travis Barker, despite him being “full of regrets," added the source.

While the engagement between the two is still “raw,” the reality TV mom wants her ex to pull himself together for the “long-term.”

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” said the insider, adding that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” the source added, noting she hopes her famous siblings can help the Flip it Like Disick star come to his “senses.”