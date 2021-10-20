 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Insider reveals Scott Disick's reaction to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Disick, who co-parents three children with Kourtney, is devastated over the news

Scott Disick is filled with grief and regret after learning of his ex Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged to Travis Barker earlier this week.

Disick, who co-parents three children with Kourtney, is devastated over the news.

According to an insider, “Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else."

The Poosh founder “hopes” Disick will “accept” that she’s marrying fiancé Travis Barker, despite him being “full of regrets," added the source.

While the engagement between the two is still “raw,” the reality TV mom wants her ex to pull himself together for the “long-term.”

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” said the insider, adding that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” the source added, noting she hopes her famous siblings can help the Flip it Like Disick star come to his “senses.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims

Kim Seon-ho publicly apologizes after abortion claims
Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'

Billie Eilish touches on her first-ever meeting with royals: 'It was amazing'
Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film

Disney delays release of several Marvel sequels and fifth 'Indiana Jones' film
Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest

Alyssa Milano taken into custody during White House protest
Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Salma Hayek reveals she and Chloé Zhao had a ‘serious fight’ over ‘Eternals’ script

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros

Harry Styles joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thanos’ brother, Eros
Local charity refuses Jamie Lynn Spears charity donation from book sales: source

Local charity refuses Jamie Lynn Spears charity donation from book sales: source
Willy Wonka songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at age 90

Willy Wonka songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at age 90
Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor

Dwayne Johnson shares the complex job description of an actor
Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker

Amelia Hamlin reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's engagement with Travis Barker
Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’

Miley Cyrus expresses a growing need for ‘more competition’: ‘It’s lonely here’

Latest

view all