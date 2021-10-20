Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are currently on a vacation in the Maldives with their two children, Virajveer and Varushka, for some family bonding.

Sharing a glimpse of their amusing holiday, the Bala actor dropped an alluring photo on his Instagram account, which has already made friends go crazy.

The 37-year-old actor posted a postcard-worthy picture with his other half in front of the emerald green water of the island.

To compliment Kashyap’s Marilyn Monroe flying-skirt moment, the National Film Award winner captioned the photo as, “Marilyn and me”.

In the picture, Kashyap wore a green, pink and red two-piece that complimented her skin tone and she even made the pink pop with her complimenting flip-flop choice.

Khurrana on the other hand, chose to stay in a plain black T-shirt, black baggy pants and slipped on a pair of grey flip-flops to complete the look.

Soon after the post was up on social media, fans and other famed names of the film fraternity started showering the couple with loved-filled remarks on the post and loaded the comment box with the tag of “Most beautiful couple.”

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Gulabo Sitabo which was released in 2020 while is super hit film, Badhaai Ho, has recently marked three years.