 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap live Marilyn Monroe moment in Maldives

Bollywood actor, Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are currently on a vacation in the Maldives with their two children, Virajveer and Varushka, for some family bonding. 

Sharing a glimpse of their amusing holiday, the Bala actor dropped an alluring photo on his Instagram account, which has already made friends go crazy.

The 37-year-old actor posted a postcard-worthy picture with his other half in front of the emerald green water of the island.

To compliment Kashyap’s Marilyn Monroe flying-skirt moment, the National Film Award winner captioned the photo as, “Marilyn and me”.

In the picture, Kashyap wore a green, pink and red two-piece that complimented her skin tone and she even made the pink pop with her complimenting flip-flop choice. 

Khurrana on the other hand, chose to stay in a plain black T-shirt, black baggy pants and slipped on a pair of grey flip-flops to complete the look.  

Soon after the post was up on social media, fans and other famed names of the film fraternity started showering the couple with loved-filled remarks on the post and loaded the comment box with the tag of “Most beautiful couple.”

On the work front, Khurrana was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer, Gulabo Sitabo which was released in 2020 while is super hit film, Badhaai Ho, has recently marked three years.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan's lawyers move bail case to Bombay High Court

Aryan Khan's lawyers move bail case to Bombay High Court

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist

'Shah Rukh Khan being made to pay for not bending to Modi:' Indian Journalist
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri to put Aryan under house arrest after bail
Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court

Aryan Khan's drug related WhatsApp chat with actor submitted in court
Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Aryan Khan's bail plea rejected by special NDPS court

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'

Hiba Bukhari says she is 'committed', shares mystery man is 'famous'
Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis

Ahad Raza Mir raises voice for global water crisis
'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum

'The White Tiger' star Adarsh Gourav signs drama series with 'Friends' alum
Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is

Amitabh's real surname is not 'Bachchan': Find out what it is
Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode

Twinkle Khanna compares Aryan Khan's arrest to this 'Squid Game' episode
Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’

Anushka Sharma shares a photo of her ‘whole heart’
Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation

Mira Rajput amazes fans with her beach picture from Maldives vacation

Latest

view all