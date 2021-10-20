NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Sohail Mahmood, on Wednesday received a delegation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), led by Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan, Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo.



Per a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the foreign secretary shared Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in the region and stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

The foreign secretary also highlighted Pakistan’s facilitative role in the evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and staff of the embassies and international organisations from Afghanistan.

He also underlined that the international community must remain positively engaged with Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises and preclude mass exodus from Afghanistan.

Ambassador Pontecorvo thanked the Government of Pakistan for the assistance extended to the NATO allies in their evacuation endeavours.

The visit of the NATO delegation is part of the outreach to Pakistan. Pakistan values its relations with NATO, which are based on shared interests of peace and stability in the region, the statement said.