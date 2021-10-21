No Time to Die: Daniel Craig's final 007 movie to cross $500 million milestone

Daniel Craig's final 007 thriller 'No Time Die' has become just the second Hollywood movie of 2021 to cross $500 million.

As per reports, the 25th James Bond adventure crossed $368 million with Wednesday's grosses with a worldwide tally of $474 million.

The movie is on way to cross the $500 million milestone over the weekend, the second domestic movie to do so all year, following F9.

Daniel Craig's starrer has just passed Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong ($467.8 million) to take over the #5 spot at the worldwide box office this year.



The Chinese hit Detective Chinatown 3 is currently the #4 movie worldwide with $686.2 million with F9 currently at $716.5 million worldwide ($173 million domestic, $543.5 million worldwide) sitting in the #3 spot.

The top two movies worldwide both belong to Chinese hits, with The Battle at Lake Changin in second place with $769 million and Hi, Mom with a whopping $822 million, both tallies almost exclusively through Chinese audiences.



No Time to Die has earned $103.9 million at the domestic box office. It has become the eighth movie to surpass $100 million this year.