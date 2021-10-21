Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore

Punjab home department directs PTA to suspend internet services in certain areas of Lahore.

The Punjab Home Department has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore, reported Geo News Thursday.

The suspension of internet services in the aforementioned areas has partially affected internet connectivity and network issues across Lahore.

