Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore

  • Punjab home department directs PTA to suspend internet services in certain areas of Lahore.
  • Police say directives have been issued in response to a protest organised by banned outfit in Lahore.
  • PTA in an immediate action suspends internet services in Samanabad, Sheerakot, Nawankot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar and Iqbal Town.

The Punjab Home Department has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore, reported Geo News Thursday.

The police say that the directive has been issued in response to a protest oragnised by a banned outfit in Lahore. 

In an immediate action by the PTA, internet services were suspended in Samanabad, Sheerakot, Nawankot, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar and Iqbal Town.

The suspension of internet services in the aforementioned areas has partially affected internet connectivity and network issues across Lahore.

