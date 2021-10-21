 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 21 2021
Imran Khan will shiver if Nawaz Sharif announces his return, says Zubair

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

  • Party to decide when Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan, says Mohammad Zubair
  • Nawaz, Maryam being victimised in the name of accountability.
  • Zubair says Nawaz Sharif is a fearless leader.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N senior leader and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will "shiver" the day PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif announces he is returning to the country. 

Criticizing the PTI-led government, Zubair said the Opposition has taken to the streets to register their protest against rising inflation in Pakistan.

“We will keep threatening the PTI-led government from time to time,” said Zubair.

In response to another query, the PM-N leader said Nawaz Sharif will be among party workers. He, however, clarified that the date for his return will be decided by the party’s leadership.

“Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan if it is necessary for the country’s future,” added the PML-N leader.   

'Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan this year'

Earlier on September 9, PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif had claimed that Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan this year.

Talking to the media after his appearance in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office in Lahore, Latif had said: "Those who disqualified him [Nawaz Sharif] have now understood that there is no other option than to bring him back; they would now let Nawaz Sharif become the prime minister for the fourth time."

The MNA had claimed that Nawaz Sharif is returning because he cannot stay abroad after seeing the people of Pakistan stuck in this crisis. 

"He is coming here to lead the nation himself," Latif had added.


