Thursday Oct 21 2021
'The Queen will not step down even amid health concerns'



While concerns over the Queen’s health grew, it is reported that she will not step down.

Speaking on GMB, royal commentator Dickie Arbiter said that even after the Queen decided to cancel her Northern Ireland trip, she will still be continuing with her duties.

"The Queen made her feelings very crystal clear when she told the 'Oldie awards' to naff off," he said. 

"Remembrance Day is coming up and is sacred in her diary. To suggest she'll step back is patronising and fighting fire - the Queen will instead ask her officials to pace her engagements more.

"During her coronation she made a vow in the eyes of god, and you can't compare that promise to the pope retiring.

"The Queen has had a very strenuous few days ago, which is why doctors probably advised her to cancel her upcoming trip. It's a lot to ask of anyone any age - even when she's not at engagements the monarch has mounds of paperwork to go through.

"The officials at Buckingham Palace will be looking very carefully to pace her engagements. There's only so much Charles, William and Kate can do."

