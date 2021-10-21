 
Swara Bhaskar extends support to Aryan Khan following bail plea rejection

Aryan Khan’s second bail plea rejection was met with the support of Swara Bhaskar.

Taking to Twitter, she sent her prayers and love to Shah Rukh Khan’s family as they battle for their son’s freedom.

She wrote, "Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers (sic)!"

Her message comes after Aryan's bail case took a dramatic turn with it being rejected by a special NDPS court.

In addition to the 23-year-old, two others' bail plea who were accused with the actor namely, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have also been rejected.

Aryan, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs at a cruise, and it was later revealed that the he has been a consumer 

