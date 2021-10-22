 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Gwyneth Paltrow adopts new habit after Covid-19 battle

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared her new outlook on life following a health battle with Covid-19 last year.

The 49-year old revealed that she “started to feel so good” after she restricted her alcohol use upon her doctor’s recommendation.

"It's been a long year of barely any alcohol, I mean I've had a sip here and there but very rarely," she said on the Dear Chelsea podcast.

"You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it, and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whiskey and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all, 

"But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID and having felt like [expletive] or like having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."

