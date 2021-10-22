 
sports
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad revisit 2017 Champions Trophy final ahead of India clash

By
Syed Yahya Hussaini

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Pakistan celebrates winning the Champions Trophy 2017 against India. Photo — Reuters
Pakistan celebrates winning the Champions Trophy 2017 against India. Photo — Reuters 
  • PCB management and national cricket squad discuss the most anticipated clash between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup.
  • Meeting refers to Pakistan's victory against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy to boost spirits.
  • Batting consultant Mathew Hayden and Coach Saqlain Mushtaq buck the team up, remind them of their capability to win against India.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday screened a video clip from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final — in which Pakistan had handed arch rivals India a resounding defeat — at a meeting of the PCB management and the national squad in Dubai.

The meeting had been called to discuss matters related to the most anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup — the Pakistan vs India opener scheduled for 7:00pm local time on Sunday. 

The meeting recalled Pakistan's victory against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy to boost spirits ahead of the clash between the cricketing world's biggest rivals.

In addition to the video, short interviews of members of the winning team were also shown to cricketers to encourage them to strive for victory.

During the meeting, Pakistan's batting consultant Mathew Hayden advised the team to keep a level head and play with all their might in the match.

Meanwhile, coach and former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq reminded the team that "You [Pakistan cricket squad] are capable of defeating India".

The meeting reportedly did not dwell on Pakistan's loss against South Africa in the Wednesday warm-up match.

More From Sports:

T20 World Cup: Scotland secures position in Group B along with Pakistan, India

T20 World Cup: Scotland secures position in Group B along with Pakistan, India
Pakistan vs India: Head to head in T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs India: Head to head in T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s

T20 World Cup: Shakib powers Bangladesh into Super 12s
T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round for the first time after win against Oman

T20 World Cup: Scotland qualifies for second round for the first time after win against Oman
T20 World Cup: 'Indian media piling pressure' on Virat Kohli's team, says Shoaib Akhtar

T20 World Cup: 'Indian media piling pressure' on Virat Kohli's team, says Shoaib Akhtar
Pakistan gets cricket boost as Windies' women to tour in November

Pakistan gets cricket boost as Windies' women to tour in November
T20 World Cup: Babar will be 'under pressure' during India vs Pakistan match

T20 World Cup: Babar will be 'under pressure' during India vs Pakistan match
T20 World Cup: Kohli triggers India, Pakistan Twitter meme war

T20 World Cup: Kohli triggers India, Pakistan Twitter meme war
T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match 'a real dog fight', Australian great Hayden says

T20 World Cup: Pakistan-India match 'a real dog fight', Australian great Hayden says
T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?

T20 World Cup: What will happen if Pakistan lose against India?
Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar

Pakistan can again be kings of Asian cricket despite India's rise due to IPL: Mudassar Nazar
T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics

T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan player statistics

Latest

view all