T20 World Cup: Pakistan squad revisit 2017 Champions Trophy final ahead of India clash

Pakistan celebrates winning the Champions Trophy 2017 against India. Photo — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday screened a video clip from the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final — in which Pakistan had handed arch rivals India a resounding defeat — at a meeting of the PCB management and the national squad in Dubai.

The meeting had been called to discuss matters related to the most anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup — the Pakistan vs India opener scheduled for 7:00pm local time on Sunday.

The meeting recalled Pakistan's victory against India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy to boost spirits ahead of the clash between the cricketing world's biggest rivals.

In addition to the video, short interviews of members of the winning team were also shown to cricketers to encourage them to strive for victory.

During the meeting, Pakistan's batting consultant Mathew Hayden advised the team to keep a level head and play with all their might in the match.

Meanwhile, coach and former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq reminded the team that "You [Pakistan cricket squad] are capable of defeating India".

The meeting reportedly did not dwell on Pakistan's loss against South Africa in the Wednesday warm-up match.