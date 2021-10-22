DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan thee Stallion, BLACKPINK's Lisa get groovy in 'SG' MV

DJ Snake, Ozuna, Blackpink’s Lisa and Megan Thee Stallion have come together for an exquisite new song and fans cannot keep calm!

The music video has officially dropped a month after Ozuna announced the collaboration at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Music lovers further rejoiced when DJ Snake confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

With its captivating background scenes and Black Pink alum's iconic dance moves, SG is already setting the YouTube counter hits on fire.

The powerful and groovy video has been created by Colin Tilley, who is also famous for directing Justin Bieber’s Stay, Cardi B’s WAP .

