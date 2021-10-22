Shah Rukh Khan feared his fame could 'spoil' his kids life: 'I don't want them fighting that '

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan seems to be engulfed by troubles at every turn, and as a result, it is starting to seem like SRK's fears are coming to life.



The superstar finally got the opportunity to visit his son in jail this Thursday, for the first time since his arrest on October 3rd.

The Chenni Express actor seemed quite satisfied after meeting Aryan. However, his ease did not last long as, within a few hours, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrived at SRK’s residence in Mumbai.

Amidst this whole precarious situation, a short clip of SRK’s 2008 interview with German TV channel started making rounds on the internet.

In this old interview, King Khan is claimed, “My name could spoil their (his children's) life and I don't want that to happen.”

While talking about his biggest fear in life at the time, Khan said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids are that I hope they can live out of my shadow.”

“I don't want them to ever fight that and say oh I'm better than my father and I don't want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don't need to do anything because they're my children,” he expressed.

The Dilwale actor also shared that, “He would like to be known as their father but I would not like them to be known as my children."