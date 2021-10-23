 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting

Legal experts highlight possible concerns regarding Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shooting incident.

According to a report by Insider, experts believe it is highly unlikely that Alec would face any kind of criminal charges like murder or manslaughter due to the nature of the incident.

For those unversed, the incident in question ended up taking the life of Halyna Hutchins, the film director of the photographer who died at the University of New Mexico Hospital this Thursday.


The managing partner of Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, Arthur L. Aidala made this claim.

Reportedly, "Even though we absolutely know who possessed the weapon, who discharged the weapon, and who caused the death of a human being, it would fall under the excusable homicide statute.”

This is made possible because New Mexico has a presiding law that stipulates an “excusable homicide” whereby it wouldn’t be a crime to kill someone if the incident occurs as a result of an “accident or misfortune, in doing any lawful act, by lawful means, with usual and ordinary caution and without any unlawful intent.”

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal

K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal
Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB
Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die

Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die
Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin

Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin
Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title

Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title
Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William

Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William
Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help
Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay
Swedish rapper Einar shot dead

Swedish rapper Einar shot dead
Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

Latest

view all