Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting

Legal experts highlight possible concerns regarding Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shooting incident.



According to a report by Insider, experts believe it is highly unlikely that Alec would face any kind of criminal charges like murder or manslaughter due to the nature of the incident.

For those unversed, the incident in question ended up taking the life of Halyna Hutchins, the film director of the photographer who died at the University of New Mexico Hospital this Thursday.





The managing partner of Aidala, Bertuna & Kamins, Arthur L. Aidala made this claim.

Reportedly, "Even though we absolutely know who possessed the weapon, who discharged the weapon, and who caused the death of a human being, it would fall under the excusable homicide statute.”

This is made possible because New Mexico has a presiding law that stipulates an “excusable homicide” whereby it wouldn’t be a crime to kill someone if the incident occurs as a result of an “accident or misfortune, in doing any lawful act, by lawful means, with usual and ordinary caution and without any unlawful intent.”