 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Affidavit reveals Alec Baldwin was told that the prop gun was safe to use

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Affidavit reveals Alec Baldwin was told that the prop gun was safe to use
Affidavit reveals Alec Baldwin was told that the prop gun was safe to use

Alec Baldwin did not know that the prop gun was loaded with a live round when he discharged it and killed a cinematographer on the set of his film Rust on Thursday.

News outlets have obtained an affidavit submitted by the investigators in a Santa Fe court stating that the actor was told by the assistant director of the movie’s production that the gun was safe to use.

The AD had 'shouted "Cold Gun”' – pointing out that the weapon was not loaded with live rounds — right before the fatal incident, stated the search warrant document.

The discharged weapon was one of the three prop guns that were prepared for the shooting.

The 42-year-old, director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, was severely injured in the incident when the bullet hit her in the chest.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital but she could not recover from her injuries and passed away. 

More From Entertainment:

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married, walks down the aisle with Vin Diesel

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow gets married, walks down the aisle with Vin Diesel
Jason Momoa reveals he was intimidated working on 'Dune' than any other film

Jason Momoa reveals he was intimidated working on 'Dune' than any other film

Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Scott Disick spotted with mystery woman after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting

Lawyers address possible legal implications of horrific prop gun shooting
K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal

K-pop megaband BTS leaves Sony for Universal
Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan's WhatsApp chats being 'misinterpreted' by NCB
Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die

Victoria Beckham shows her love for husband David will never die
Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin

Assistant director handed the loaded gun to Alec Baldwin
Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title

Meghan Markle under fire for writing a letter to US Congress with her Duchess title
Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William

Adele prefers Prince Harry over Prince William
Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Latest

view all