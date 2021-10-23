Affidavit reveals Alec Baldwin was told that the prop gun was safe to use

Alec Baldwin did not know that the prop gun was loaded with a live round when he discharged it and killed a cinematographer on the set of his film Rust on Thursday.

News outlets have obtained an affidavit submitted by the investigators in a Santa Fe court stating that the actor was told by the assistant director of the movie’s production that the gun was safe to use.

The AD had 'shouted "Cold Gun”' – pointing out that the weapon was not loaded with live rounds — right before the fatal incident, stated the search warrant document.

The discharged weapon was one of the three prop guns that were prepared for the shooting.

The 42-year-old, director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, was severely injured in the incident when the bullet hit her in the chest.

Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital but she could not recover from her injuries and passed away.