Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism 

Saturday Oct 23 2021
Malaika Arora who is celebrating her 48th birthday today has revealed her secret that has helped her remain 'unaffected' by the criticism all these years.

While talking with Hindustan Times, the Dabangg actor shared that, “I’ve been in the public eye for a significant part of my life, which comes with its fair share of criticism. Be it on the work front or the personal one, you’re scrutinized for some decisions.”

“But, I’ve realized the importance of being unapologetic about your life and your decisions,” she said.

The Bollywood diva also expressed that instead of giving much attention to the hate-filled comments, she prioritizes maintaining a strong mentality.

The Balma performer said, “I don’t pay any attention to negative comments or trolls. Over the years, I’ve realized that not letting these unnecessary trolls get to you is the best way to be.”

“I’ve chosen my own well-being and happiness over anybody’s opinion about me. I have always been open-minded and non-judgmental,” added the actor.

The mother of one also said that sometimes she gets vocal about the criticism however, mostly she remains “unaffected”.

Arora revealed that, “I’ve built this shield to protect me and my family which keeps me going. I’m more certain about keeping my sanity than to waste it on something unsubstantial.”

