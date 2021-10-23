 
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Ryan Gosling to play Margot Robbie's Ken in new 'Barbie' movie

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Ryan Gosling is going to be a real-life Ken doll in the new Barbie movie.

The 40-year-old actor, who initially refused the role, has finally signed the film after constant persistence from the production company.

As reported by Deadline, the film is expected to go on floors in 2022.

The movie also stars Margot Robbie portraying the character to Barbie. The film is set up at Warner Bros. and will be helmed by filmmaker Greta Gerwig. Greta is famously know for directing movies like Lady Bird and Little Women.

