Saturday Oct 23 2021
Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake' of her life

Sunny Leone is touching on her past relationship with famous Canadian comedian Russell Peters.

Speaking in a recent episode of Mic Stand season two, Sunny revealed that she dated Peters for a very short span of time. 

“I dated a comedian but it was like, for a hot second. It wasn’t for a very long time," she said.

“We messed it up. I mean, we were friends for years, why the hell would we start dating? It was the worst thing ever that we could have ever done and I am still mad to this day, because we would be such good friends still,” she added.

The host then asked Sunny if Peters has ever referred to her in his jokes. “I have heard that I am in a couple of his jokes," replied Sunny.


