Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Indian singer, Sonu Nigham, made a stellar appearance on weekend’s special episode of the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati and made a surprising revelation about his father’s role in his life.



The 48-year-old singer, while talking to the host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, reflected on the hurdles he overcame in his career and personal life.

The superstar also shared that his father plays an extremely important role in his life.

The singer revealed that it’s his father who manages all his finances till date. He said, “I still do not know how to fill cheque and there’s no locker in my house. So, if my wife needs money, she tells me, I tell Saira and Saira calls my father. And he says, ‘What happened? Are the monthly expenses a lot this time?’”

Nigam added that, “I am 48 years old and till date, if I have earned 10 rupees, it goes to my dad. I want that father should always be giving us and never have to take anything from us.”

The Bole Chudiyan singer also shared, “He (his father) told me a really great thing that still echoes now, and I must really count my luck because I still remember it, and I follow it."