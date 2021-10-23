 
DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison

Late American rapper DMX's state has another alleged heir.

As per Page Six, a woman has come forward and claimed to be the deceased's daughter, along with 14 others who previously asked for their right in his property.

Raven Barmer-Simmons from Georgia got in touch with DMX’s legitimate children in the past few weeks. The woman will now be DNA tested to ensure her claim. 

This comes after Judge Helen Blackwood appointed temporary estate rights to DMX's  three sons Xavier, Tacoma and Sean Simmons from his 16-year marriage to Tashera Simmons 

