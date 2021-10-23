Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Scott Disick is getting over ex Kourtney Kardahsian's engagement with a new fling.

The 38-year-old was recently spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with a 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, as reported by Daily Mail.

In the resurfaced photos, Disick was spotted in cargo pants and a black hoodie. Lindley on the other hand wore a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.



Disick's new photos come after his break up with Amelia Gray Hamlin split in September and the announcement of Kourntey Kardashian's engagement with beau Travis Barker.