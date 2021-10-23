 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick is getting over ex Kourtney Kardahsian's engagement with a new fling.

The 38-year-old was recently spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood with a 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, as reported by Daily Mail.

In the resurfaced photos, Disick was spotted in cargo pants and a black hoodie. Lindley on the other hand wore a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.

Disick's new photos come after his break up with Amelia Gray Hamlin split in September and the announcement of Kourntey Kardashian's engagement with beau Travis Barker.

