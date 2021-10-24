 
Showbiz
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail
Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail 

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is spending his jail time with books.

The star kid, who has been rejected bail thrice after being allegedly found in possession of drugs, is devastated in Arthur Road Jail.

According to a report by ETimes, the 23-year-old has now been advised to read books, including Wilbur Smith's Golden Lion and stories of Ram and Sita. 

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has reached Bombay High court to request bail for his son. Aryan's next bail plea hearing will take place on October 26.

More From Showbiz:

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon
Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match
Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date
Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'
Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'

Sunny Leone dubs dating Russell Peters the 'biggest mistake of my life'
Arjun Kapoor shares a PDA-filled photo to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday

Arjun Kapoor shares a PDA-filled photo to wish Malaika Arora on her birthday
Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Watch: Imran Ashraf, Sadia Khan exude infectious love tale in track 'Tera Deewana'

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Malaika Arora on how she deals with negative criticism

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances

Watch: Inside Shahveer Jafry's glittering Mehndi ceremony, dances
Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding

Naimal Khawar Khan steals hearts in emerald green saree at Usman Mukhtar's wedding
Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'

Aditya Chopra announces Broadway debut with 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayege'
Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Sara Ali Khan trolled for sending birthday wishes to Amit Shah

Latest

view all