Sunday Oct 24 2021
Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam to star in new blockbuster drama after 'Muqaddar'

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Faysal Quraishi and Madiha Imam are pairing up for another drama serial under the banner of 7th Sky Productions.

The duo, that is also joined by Momal Sheikh this time, turned to their Instagram on Saturday to share the first teaser of the show.

"#comingsoon Only on @harpalgeotv," captioned Faysal alongside his post on the photo-sharing app.

Faysal and Madiha's new drama comes after the success of Geo TV's Muqaddar. For his role as a feudal lord in the serial, Faysal also bagged the best actor award nomination at LSA'21.


