Kim Kardashian's stalker busted, charged with $150k bail

A stalker that has sent Kim Kardashian gifts in the past has become a problem as he showed up to her house again.

Sources close to law enforcement told TMZ that police were called to the Skims founder’s San Fernando Valley home early in the morning on Tuesday after her security detained a man for trespassing.

The trespasser, whose name is Nicholas Costanza, previously sent the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star an engagement ring and birth control and is accused of threatening her and her family.

The outlet reported that he has been slapped with a felony stalking charge as the reality TV star has previously filed a restraining order against him along with a $150,000 bail.