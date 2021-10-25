 
entertainment
Hiba Anjum

HAHiba Anjum

Ed Sheeran tests positive for covid-19: 'I’ve let you down'

Just five days before the release of his fourth studio album Ed Sheeran has gone into self-isolation as a result of a positive covid-19 test result.

Sheeran announced the news in a candid post on Instagram, and it read, “Hey guys. Quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines.”

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews/performances I can from my house.”

Before signing off the singer sent out his apologies for missing out on the last five day stretch of promotions and added, “Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone x”

