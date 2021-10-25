Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her excitement as she is all set to receive her fourth National Award today.



Kangana turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in saree and disclosed that she is all set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today.

She will receive the joint National Award for her stellar performance in films Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020).

“All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award”.

She said “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga (2020)”.

“I also co-directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.”

“Immense gratitude for the teams of these films …This is my fourth National Award.”

