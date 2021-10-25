 
Showbiz
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award
Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed her excitement as she is all set to receive her fourth National Award today.

Kangana turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photos in saree and disclosed that she is all set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today.

She will receive the joint National Award for her stellar performance in films Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019) and Panga (2020).

“All set to receive the highest honour for an artist in the country today …. National Award”.

She said “Today I am receiving joint National Award for two of my performances.. Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi (2019), Panga (2020)”.

“I also co-directed Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi.”

“Immense gratitude for the teams of these films …This is my fourth National Award.”

More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'

Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'
Mira Sethi calls out 'wardens' who enjoy 'policing' women on their clothes

Mira Sethi calls out 'wardens' who enjoy 'policing' women on their clothes
Yasir Hussain finds Saheefa Jabbar's look-alike in this 'Squid Game' character

Yasir Hussain finds Saheefa Jabbar's look-alike in this 'Squid Game' character
Katrina Kaif wants trouble for Akshay Kumar ahead of ‘Sooryavanshi’ release?

Katrina Kaif wants trouble for Akshay Kumar ahead of ‘Sooryavanshi’ release?
Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam to star in new blockbuster drama after 'Muqaddar'

Faysal Quraishi, Madiha Imam to star in new blockbuster drama after 'Muqaddar'
Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’

Esra Bilgic gets married to co-star Ugur Gunes in latest trailer of ‘Kanunsuz Topraklar’
Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'

Ranveer Singh corrects Deepika Padukone after she calls herself an 'actor'
Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Aryan Khan maintains sanity by reading Hindu mythology, novels in Jail

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon

Ishaan Khatter brings Ananya Pandey flowers ahead of Monday NCB summon
Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match

Moammar Rana shares rare photo with Salman Khan before India-Pakistan match
Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date

Sonu Nigam reveals that his father manages all his finance till date
Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Ali Azmat on Noor Jehan statement: 'PTV was so bad that we didn’t feel like watching it'

Latest

view all