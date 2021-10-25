 
Kareena Kapoor grieved over death of 'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor mourned the death of Friends actor James Michael Tyler, who died on Sunday in Los Angeles.

James Michael who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom Friends died Sunday at age 59, US media reported.

Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles after battling prostate cancer that he was first diagnosed with in 2018, according to a representative.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actor took to Instagram and shared a still from the Friends with a broken heart emoji.

The still features James Michael Tyler and his co-star Jennifer Aniston.

Tyler’s Friends character appeared in some 150 episodes across all 10 seasons of the beloved 1990s sitcom, sarcastically managing Central Perk -- the cafe where the other characters hung out -- and pining after Rachel, played by Jennifer Aniston.

