Monday Oct 25 2021
Monday Oct 25, 2021

Hollywood expert claims Alec Bladwin broke no. 1 gun safety run: report

Hollywood guns and ammunitions expert, Bryan Carpenter recently revealed that there is one firearm rule that Alec Baldwin failed to abide by during his time on the set of Rust.

During his interview with the New York Post, Carpenter, the head of Dark Thirty Film Services shared a breakdown o the rule.

"Loaded or unloaded, a weapon never gets pointed at another human being," he started off by saying.

No matter what "You never let the muzzle of a weapon cover something you don't intend to destroy."

He also added that no matter if the weapon was dubbed “cold” by the firearms expert on set, Alec still "obviously pointed [the firearm] at another human being."

"All guns are always loaded. Even if they are not, treat them as if they are,” Carpenter added while citing Colonel Jeff Cooper's four fundamentals of firearms safety.

