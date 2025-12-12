Emma Thompson says she's retiring from stunts after painful experience

Emma returned to screens earlier this year in the conspiracy thriller Down Cemetery Road

Emma Thompson has admitted she has given up on doing more stunts in 60's, declaring her knees 'will never be the same.'

The 66-year-old actress returned to screens earlier this year in the conspiracy thriller Down Cemetery Road-and is widely known for performing her own stunts.

Ema, who hopes her upcoming film Jane Austen's Period Drama will make the Oscars shortlist, appeared on Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she shared that stunt work us no longer as easy as it once was.

'It turns out that doing stunts in your 60s is a stupid idea,' she said. 'My knees will never be the same again!

'I kept thinking why didn't read the script properly because the stunts are not in the book. I did most of them by myself because I think you have got to try and do your bit.'

Speaking about the show, she said: 'I knew the book. I love thrillers and have always read them. This is a very good one and so funny, which is unusual.

'Ruth Wilson and I had a wonderful bond, and we hade such a fantastc time making it.'

The actress was joined on the episode by Timothee Chalamet, Rown Atkinson, Edward Enninful and JADE.