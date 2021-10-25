From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebs proud of Pakistan's historic win against India

From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebrities proud of Pakistan team for historic win against India

Pakistan celebrities are so proud of their team for historic win against India in a Twenty20 World Cup group match.



Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit half-centuries as Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Mahira Khan turned to Instagram and shared a selfie of the Pakistani players and said, “So so so so proudddd!!! Boysss played like champs. This is historic. Onwards abs upwards! InshaAllah.”

She also tweeted, “OUUFFFFFF!!! Heart is bursting with pride… waaaaah! #PakvsIndia.”

Mehwish Hayat also shared the same selfie and said, “Well done Boys in Green. We’ve waited a long time to savour this victory. So proud to see you bring your A game to the T20 World Cup today.”

“You pulled together as a team in every department. What I witnessed was truly world class. Great start! Now let’s bring that trophy home.”



“PS Really heartwarming to see Pakistanis all over the world so happy and celebrating as one. #PakistanZindabad.”

Superstar Humayun Saeed said, “This is no ordinary victory... This is a reminder that Pakistanis must always hold their heads high. I had been hearing this entire past week that Pakistan won't win, no chance! And this from our own people! So so proud of our team for proving everyone wrong!! Well done!!! Pakistan Zindabad.”

Other film and TV stars also congratulated the team on their win.



