 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Abrar ul Haq drops quirky version of 'Baby Shark' ft. Saba Qamar: Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Abrar ul Haq drops bizarre version of Baby Shark ft. Saba Qamar: Watch Here
Abrar ul Haq drops bizarre version of 'Baby Shark' ft. Saba Qamar: Watch Here

Singer Abrar ul Haq is amusing fans with a new version of nursery rhyme Baby Shark.

The musician, who is famous for singing songs like Billo, Preeto and Pardesi has now dropped the official music video of Begum Shak Karti Hai.

The song, featuring Saba Qamar, shares a story of a married couple in a light-hearted manner.

"Hahahha too good man , the best thing about his songs is it will lift up your mood, no matter how you feel it will bring a smile on your face," comments one fan on the song.

"King will always be a king," wrote another YouTube user while praising Abrar.


More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram take their romance to Nathia Gali: See Photos
Asim Azhar 'promises' fans new song after Pakistan vs.India victory

Asim Azhar 'promises' fans new song after Pakistan vs.India victory

Mika Singh mocks Bollywood on Aryan Khan arrest: 'All are watching the drama'

Mika Singh mocks Bollywood on Aryan Khan arrest: 'All are watching the drama'
Katrina Kaif romances Akshay Kumar in latest teaser of ‘Mere Yaara’

Katrina Kaif romances Akshay Kumar in latest teaser of ‘Mere Yaara’
Virat Kohli's 'Rohit Sharma' defense gets praise from Aftab Shivdasani: 'Respect'

Virat Kohli's 'Rohit Sharma' defense gets praise from Aftab Shivdasani: 'Respect'
Ali Zafar takes to streets after Pakistan's iconic T20 win over India

Ali Zafar takes to streets after Pakistan's iconic T20 win over India
Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim’ trailer is out now

Salman Khan-starrer ‘Antim’ trailer is out now
Alia Bhatt sends love to mom Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday

Alia Bhatt sends love to mom Soni Razdan on her 65th birthday
From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebs proud of Pakistan's historic win against India

From Mahira Khan to Mehwish Hayat: Celebs proud of Pakistan's historic win against India
Kareena Kapoor grieved over death of ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler

Kareena Kapoor grieved over death of ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler
Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award

Kangana Ranaut over the moon as she is all set to receive her National Award
Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'

Ayeza Khan furious over Ali Azmat's comments on Noor Jehan: 'Bay adab bay naseeb!'

Latest

view all