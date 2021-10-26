 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Robert Downey Jr. cried after finding out Iron Man would die in ‘Endgame’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Russo revealed the reaction that Downy Jr. had regarding the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man
Russo revealed the reaction that Downy Jr. had regarding the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man

American actor Robert Downey Jr. had apparently turned on the waterworks when told about his character Iron Man getting killed off in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a new behind-the-scenes book called The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, director of Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo revealed the reaction that Downy Jr. had regarding the death of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

"When we started winding down the pitch, and getting to his death, Robert started crying,” Russo was quoted in the book penned by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry.

“And when we were done, he said, 'That's [expletive] awesome.' That's when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it."

"In a way, it's almost like a death in the family. When you're saying to someone, 'All these people you've loved and have hung out with for 10 years? That's all gonna go away because we want to tell a story a certain way,” he said.

His brother, and co-director of the film, Anthony Russo also said: "What we wanted to do is communicate the entire pitch to Robert, to sort of take his temperature on it, because he had so much creative ownership over the character.”

"We were like, 'If Robert gets this, if Robert feels this, then we know we're in a good place.'"

