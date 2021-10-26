 
'Coronation Street' star Johnny Briggs cuts drug addict daughter out of £550,000 will

Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs' will discloses shocking revelations about his family feud.

 According to Daily Mail, the 85-year-old cut his eldest daugther, Karen Briggs, out of £550,000 property. Briggs passed away in February. 

His UK and US assets, including a house in Florida, are left to his other five children.

As per The Sun, Johnny disowned daughter Karen in 1980 after she gave her 14-year-old daughter Class A drugs. 

The deceased's current estate is divided equally between his five other children — Jennifer Davies, 43, Michael Briggs, 41, Stephanie Briggs, 39, Anthony Briggs, and Mark Briggs, 58.

