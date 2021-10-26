Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan announces release date of his debut film ‘Tadap’

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who is set to make his movie debut, has announced the release date of his film Tadap.

Taking to Instagram, Ahan shared the first teaser of the film and said “So ready for you to meet Ishana.”

He also shared the poster marked with December 3 release date.



Meanwhile, proud father Suniel Shetty is super excited for the release of Ahan’s debut film.

The Hera Pheri actor took to Instagram and shared the teaser with a sweet note, saying “A glimpse of my heart for the world.”

He further said “A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son @ahan.shetty & his teaser of #Tadap.”

“Give him as much love as you gave me,” he concluded.



Directed by Milan Lutharia and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap, an incredible love story, will be released on December 3 this year.