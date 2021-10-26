Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed DG ISI; notification issued

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum. Photo: File

Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has been appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Wednesday.

Geo News was the first to inform the masses of the development. Lt Gen Faiz Hameed will assume charge as the DG ISI till November 19 while Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post by November 19.

The notification issued for Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum's appointment as the new DG ISI. — PM Office

"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," reads the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The notification from the Prime Minister's Office had been awaited since nearly three weeks.

The PMO confirmed that a meeting held earlier between the prime minister and the army chief had discussed "the timing of change of command in ISI and selection of the new DG ISI."

"During this process a list of officers was received from Ministry of Defence. Prime Minister interviewed all the nominees. A final round of consultation was held between the Prime Minister and Chief of Army Staff today," added the PMO.

"After this detailed consultative process, name of Lt..Gen. Nadeem Anjum was approved as new DG ISI," tweeted the PMO.

Lt Gen Anjum was a commander in Operation Zarb-e-Azb, and was posted inspector-general of the Frontier Corps Balochistan during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. He has also commandeered the V Corps Sindh.

Lt Gen Anjum is a graduate of the National Defense University, Islamabad and holds a master's degree from King's College London, the ISPR had earlier said.

Last week, Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum called on the prime minister, sources familiar with the development had informed Geo News.

No government official had spoken about the prime minister's meeting with Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum.

In a notification released on October 6, the ISPR had stated that Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum has been appointed as the new DG ISI and Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the new Corps Commander Peshawar.