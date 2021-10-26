 
Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan will stay a day longer in jail. Aryan has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks.

Bombay High Court has rescheduled the star kid's bail plea hearing to Wednesday, October 27 at 2.30 PM. 

In today's hearing, Aryan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued that the star kid should be sent to rehab rather than jail.

The 23-year-old star son was arrested on October 3 after a drugs raid on a cruise ship party by Narcotics Control Bureau officers in disguise.

