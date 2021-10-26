 
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 26, 2021

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

The theatrical and digital release of ‘Flint: Who Can You Trust?’, an environmental documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin, has been postponed, its director said, following the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the actor’s movie ‘Rust.’

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured when a revolver that Baldwin was using during rehearsal discharged. The actor had been told the gun was not loaded, according to court documents.

While the production of ‘Rust’ has been paused, Flint, which is about the 2014 water crisis in Flint, Michigan, was scheduled to open on Friday across theaters in the United States.

“We’ve postponed the US theatrical & digital release of @FlintTheMovie following recent tragic events out of respect. Enabling the #Flint residents’ story to be heard remains hugely important to me and we will ensure the film’s release at a later date,” Anthony Baxter, the documentary’s director, said in a tweet.

The documentary captures the water crisis in the city after it switched its public water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River to cut costs during a financial crisis.

However, the corrosive river water caused lead to leach from pipes, and the city switched back to Lake Huron water the following year.

More than 25,000 people were harmed through exposure to contaminants in Flint, court records have shown.

More From Entertainment:

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26
Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?
Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William
When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'

When James Micheal Tyler dished how he bagged role of Gunther in 'Friends'
Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth is back to work after spending a night in hospital

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert

Accuracy and memory are not Meghan Markle's best characteristics: royal expert
Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows

Adele to play first concerts in five years with London Hyde Park shows
Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton

Prince William had 'second thoughts' over relationship with Kate Middleton
Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes

Prince William ‘preparing to be King’, a royal expert believes
Amanda Seyfried reveals going through pregnancy trauma

Amanda Seyfried reveals going through pregnancy trauma
Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey

Katie Price made three trips of abortion clinic when pregnant with Harvey
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she almost died while giving birth to 1st child

Latest

view all