 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

Scott Disick seemingly returned to modeling following his shock split from 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement.

The 38-year-old reality TV star was in business mode as he appeared on Instagram to promote the 'NEW reflective nylon tracksuit' by his brand Talentless.

Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

Scott proved to be his own best advertisement as modeled the tracksuit in chrome. He accessorized the athleisure ensemble with some large shades.

'This piece is the perfect layering item for fall/winter and available in only 2 colors - CHROME and MERLOT,' touted Disick to his nearly 26million followers.

The father of three posed indoors in front of a wooden pillar with his hands in his pockets.

Scott Disick's latest post comes just days after Disick was spotted out in West Hollywood with a new lady by his side, model and Instagram influencer, Elizabeth Grace Lindley.

More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif getting married to Vicky Kaushal?
Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran and his baby girl Lyra isolating together as they test positive for Covid-19
Camila Cabello announces to drop new collab song

Camila Cabello announces to drop new collab song
Piers Morgan voices his concern for Queen as she pulls out of COP26

Piers Morgan voices his concern for Queen as she pulls out of COP26
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still partner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are still partner
Kim Kardashian shares new details about upcoming family show

Kim Kardashian shares new details about upcoming family show
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she 'almost died' while giving birth to daughter Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she 'almost died' while giving birth to daughter Apple
Dua Lipa reacts to Angelina Jolie's appearance at 'Eternals' screening

Dua Lipa reacts to Angelina Jolie's appearance at 'Eternals' screening

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release

Documentary narrated by Alec Baldwin delays release
Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26

Speak up to save our planet, Billie Eilish urges ahead of COP26
Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?

Kurulus: Osman: Will Bala Hatun die in next episode?
Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

Anti-monarchy movement raises over £30,000 to place billboards against Prince William

Latest

view all