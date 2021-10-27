Scott Disick looks dashing in tracksuit from his streetwear brand Talentless

Scott Disick seemingly returned to modeling following his shock split from 20-year-old girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and his ex Kourtney Kardashian's recent engagement.

The 38-year-old reality TV star was in business mode as he appeared on Instagram to promote the 'NEW reflective nylon tracksuit' by his brand Talentless.

Scott proved to be his own best advertisement as modeled the tracksuit in chrome. He accessorized the athleisure ensemble with some large shades.

'This piece is the perfect layering item for fall/winter and available in only 2 colors - CHROME and MERLOT,' touted Disick to his nearly 26million followers.

The father of three posed indoors in front of a wooden pillar with his hands in his pockets.

Scott Disick's latest post comes just days after Disick was spotted out in West Hollywood with a new lady by his side, model and Instagram influencer, Elizabeth Grace Lindley.