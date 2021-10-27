 
Showbiz
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif can be seen getting married to Akshay Kumar in Mere Yaaraa, the song from their upcoming film Sooryavanshi.

Katrina and Akshay announced the release of the video song on their respective social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor said, “#mereyaara. Those blissful days #sooryavaanshi” followed by heart emoticons.

Akshay also took to the photo-video sharing platform and said, “When you find that one in a million, your heart can’t help but sing #MereYaaraa. Song out now.”

He also shared Sooryavanshi release date.

“#Sooryavanshi releasing in cinemas on 5th November.”

In the video song, Akshay proposes Katrina and she says “Yes”.

Katrina and Akshay are currently on the promotional spree of Sooryavanshi.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.  

