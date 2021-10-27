Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case

Maharashtra minister and the spokesperson for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Nawab Malik is accusing Narctoics Control Bureau of being bias.

In a recent press conference, Malik made allegations against NCB's ability to provide justice to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.



Despite FIR lodge against Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Sharaddha Kapoor, no arrests have been made, iterated the minister.

Malik's speech comes after NCB and special courts denied Aryan's bail plea. The 23-year-old has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail for more than three weeks.

Malik also demanded an electronic probe with call record details of NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Prabhakar Sail, Kiran Gosavi and Wankhede’s driver.



