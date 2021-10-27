Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf rise in ICC T20 rankings

Pakistani bowlers Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: file

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan have improved their T20I rankings after remarkable performances in World Cup matches against India and New Zealand.

The fresh ICC rankings released on Wednesday shows Haris Rauf bursting into the top 20s and Shaheen Shah Afridi closing the gap to being top 10 bowlers. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan is getting closer to the top three.

Rizwan, who was at 7th place in batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan had scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in T20 World Cup matches.



Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retained 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has minimised the gap with topper Dawid Malan.

Haris Rauf, the man of the match in Pakistan’s win against New Zealand, has burst into the top 20 of ICC T20 bowlers rankings.

Haris has jumped over 30 places from 50th place to 17th in the rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was at 23rd place before the World Cup commenced, has improved 11 places to 12th position in bowlers charts which is led by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’ Shakib Al Hassan has reclaimed the top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking.