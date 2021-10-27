 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Reuters

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Squid Game doll thrills Seoul park goers

The infamous doll in hit South Korean show Squid Game was featured at a park in Seoul.

Fans were given a taste of the survival drama as Younghee, a doll that measures four metres and is dressed in an orange and yellow dress, was placed at the Seoul Olympic Park on Monday.

Visitors to the park on Tuesday played the Korean traditional game 'mugunghwa ggoti pieotseubnida’ to music, meaning mugunghwa (flower) has bloomed, equivalent to the 'Red Light, Green Light' game in the show.

"I really wanted to know how it feels to be in the game. It's like we are on the game, hearing the music and seeing this doll," Seoul resident from the Philippines, Sung Hye-jin, said, standing in front of the doll.

From toddlers to adults to even dogs, some park visitors were seen wearing green tracksuits with number tag ‘456’, similar to the outfits of show's main character.

"I really enjoyed the show, so came here wearing this costume for Halloween,” said South Korean resident Ko Dae-hwan, dressed in green.

Squid Game has been watched by 142 million households since its September 17 debut, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers.

The doll is planned to be displayed at the park until Nov. 21, according to a park official. 

