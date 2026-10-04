Pedro Pascal takes on a shocking challenge for new movie role

Pedro Pascal has shared how hard it was to learn the cello for his new movie Behemoth!.

The actor plays Alex Serian, a musician who goes back to Los Angeles to look after his sick mother. But Alex is also dealing with problems from his past, which slowly start to affect his life.

For Pascal, playing the character came with a big challenge. He had to learn the cello in just one week.

That was not easy for the actor. Learning the cello normally takes a very long time, but Pascal had only a few days to learn enough for the movie.

He took the cello with him wherever he went so he could keep practising. He even spent time in Vienna working on Mozart.

Pascal said he never fully “caught up” with the instrument. Still, he found the whole experience exciting because he had to keep learning something new every day.

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Music is also a big part of the movie. The music helps Alex remember things from his past as the story moves between different parts of his life.

Pascal said the role was the hardest creative challenge he has faced so far. However, the story made him want to take the chance.

Behemoth! also stars Olivia Wilde and Eva Victor and is directed by Tony Gilroy.

This exciting movie is set to arrive in US cinemas on December 4, 2026.