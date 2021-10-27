 
Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted' due to romance with Ellen Degeneres

American actor, Anne Heche, claimed that she was ‘blacklisted’ by film industry due to her relationship with TV host, Ellen Degeneres.

The Six Days, Seven Nights actor and Degeneres dated from 1997 to 2000, first making their relation public at the premier of Volcano – a 1997 action film.

During her recent interview with Page Six, the 52-year-old actor reflected, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.”

Talking about the homophobia she faced due to her same-sex romance, the veteran went on, “I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years.”

“I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture,” she revealed.

However, the actor never regretted her decision, she said, “Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change. I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor.”

On the work front, Heche is starring in Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes, which is slated to release on October 29th.

