 
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by 'coordinated harassment campaign' on Twitter: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle targeted by coordinated harassment campaign on Twitter: report

A new analytics report said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were targeted in a coordinated Twitter campaign rife with "racist coded language".

The report released by Twitter analytics service Bot Sentinel on Tuesday said around 70 percent of hateful comments about the couple originated from just 83 accounts.

The report, according to People.com, analyzed 114,000 tweets related to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Using internal and 3rd party analytic tools, we estimate a combined unique potential reach of 17,000,000 users," the report stated.

"We used friend/follower connections, retweets, and mentions to identify accounts that were part of the same hate network. Our research revealed these accounts were brazenly coordinating on the platform, and at least one account was openly recruiting people to join their hate initiative on Twitter."

It said Twitter suspended several accounts for targeting the couple but they were deploying tactics to avoid suspension, with some users adding "parody" in their profiles".

"Others would use racist coded language about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to avoid detection," Bot Sentinel said in the report. "We also observed several accounts either lock or completely deactivate their profiles to preserve their accounts."

More From Entertainment:

Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Queen's commitment to duties puts royal family members 'to shame'

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Dua Lipa's 'Levitating' gets 388 million views on YouTube

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Queen Elizabeth not 'well enough to undertake external engagements'

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres

Anne Heche reveals getting 'blacklisted‘ due to romance with Ellen Degeneres
Adam Levine speaks out about woman grabbing him during 'Maroon 5' show

Adam Levine speaks out about woman grabbing him during 'Maroon 5' show
Questions swirl in Alec Baldwin shooting case ahead of sheriff's update

Questions swirl in Alec Baldwin shooting case ahead of sheriff's update
Prince Harry, Prince William tensions started before Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Prince William tensions started before Meghan Markle

Prince William furious over 'The Crown' depicting Princess Diana's BBC interview

Prince William furious over 'The Crown' depicting Princess Diana's BBC interview

TikToker pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife and a man

TikToker pleads not guilty to murder of estranged wife and a man
Lisa's 'Laslisa' hits 300 million views counter on YouTube

Lisa's 'Laslisa' hits 300 million views counter on YouTube
Angelina Jolie shares her kids' views on budding bond with The Weekend

Angelina Jolie shares her kids' views on budding bond with The Weekend
Amelia Hamlin tells world she is 'happy' amid ex Scott Disick dating rumors

Amelia Hamlin tells world she is 'happy' amid ex Scott Disick dating rumors

Latest

view all