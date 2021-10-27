 
FO condemns reported killing of Pakistani prisoner in IOJK

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP
  • Prisoner, Zia Mustafa, was in Indian custody since 2003.
  • Killing takes place under mysterious circumstances at a location away from the prison where he was interned.
  • In past too, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances, says MOFA.

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office has sought an explanation for the reported killing of a Pakistani prisoner in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) under Indian custody.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office today and a strong protest was lodged on the reported killing of a Pakistani civilian prisoner, Zia Mustafa, in an incident involving Indian occupation forces in Poonch sector of the IOJK.

The Indian Cd’A was told that the reported killing of the Pakistani prisoner, who was in Indian custody since 2003, under mysterious circumstances at a location away from the prison where he was interned, was not only intriguing but also raised serious questions about the well-being, safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in India.

"Regrettably, this is not the first incident [of this kind]. In the past as well, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the dastardly Indian practice of extra-judicial killing of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners in fake encounters," the statement said.

The Government of India was urged to urgently authenticate this particular incident, undertake a credible and transparent investigation into it, ensure justice, and hold the perpetrators to account.

The Indian Government was further reminded to fulfil its obligations to ensure the safety, security and humane treatment of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails/detention centres pending their release or repatriation.

