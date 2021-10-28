 
Showbiz
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoors wedding rumors
Soni Razdan responds to daughter Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding rumors are making rounds on the internet.

As per many Indian media outlets, the couple is making preparations for a winter wedding in December. Neither Ranbir or Alia have officially confirmed the news.

However, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan spoke to BollywoodLife and shared what she knows about the ongoing speculations.

“Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information,” confessed Soni.

She added, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her upcoming Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif's mother, sister Isabelle hit ethnic stores amid wedding rumors
What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?

What is the reason behind Shilpa Shetty’s strange haircut?
No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow

No Bail for Aryan Khan today, Bombay High court to resume session tomorrow
Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Katrina Kaif equally surprised by Vicky Kaushal wedding rumors

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?

Wedding Bells: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to the tie knot in December?
PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak

PAK vs NZ: Twitter congratulates 'Shaheens' on winning streak
Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case

Why did Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan not get arrested?: NCP Minister on Aryan Khan's case
Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’

Katrina Kaif marries Akshay Kumar in freshly-released song ‘Mere Yaaraa’
Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Katrina Kaif to become a Sabyasachi bride for Vicky Kaushal?

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor's munchkin Jeh wins the internet with adorable pose: See Photo
Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem

Watch: Atif Aslam celebrates 'the magic of cricket' with Coke Studio's new anthem
Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Bombay High Court to continue Aryan Khan's bail plea hearing tomorrow

Latest

view all