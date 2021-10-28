 
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

PCB likely to appoint a foreigner as head coach: sources

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021


A file photo of the Pakistan Cricket Board building.
A file photo of the Pakistan Cricket Board building.
  • Ramiz Raja is personally looking into matter to find a foreigner for position of head coach.
  • Sources say former South African Test cricketer Gary Kirsten is on top of list of shortlisted candidates.
  • For ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Saqlain Mushtaq was appointed as an interim head coach.

The permanent head coach for the Pakistan cricket team is expected to be a foreigner, sources told Geo News Thursday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Ramiz Raja is personally looking into finding a foreigner for the position of head coach.

Sources revealed that former South African Test cricketer Gary Kirsten is on top of the list of shortlisted candidates.

Related items

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich and former England coach Peter Moores have also been shortlisted.

Moores, however, is likely to sign a deal with one of the franchises of the Pakistan Super League, the sources said.

For the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Saqlain Mushtaq had been appointed as an interim head coach. Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, meanwhile, is the batting consultant for the World Cup and former South African cricketer Vernon Philander is the bowling consultant for the Pakistan team.

More From Sports:

Gave my blood and sweat to Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar after spat with Dr Nauman Niaz

Gave my blood and sweat to Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar after spat with Dr Nauman Niaz
T20 World Cup: Haris, Asif thrilled over match-winning performances against New Zealand

T20 World Cup: Haris, Asif thrilled over match-winning performances against New Zealand
Harbhajan Singh taken apart on Twitter for abusing Pakistani woman journalist

Harbhajan Singh taken apart on Twitter for abusing Pakistani woman journalist
Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Mohammad Amir in latest video
T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training

T20 World Cup: Saqlain Mushtaq reveals why Pakistani players carry national flag during training
T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides

T20 World Cup: Ind vs NZ could potentially be a do-or-die clash between both sides
T20 World Cup: Trumpelmann, Smit help Namibia down Scotland

T20 World Cup: Trumpelmann, Smit help Namibia down Scotland
Shoaib Akhtar controversy: 'Dr Nauman Niaz is a nobody, he is very rude to everyone'

Shoaib Akhtar controversy: 'Dr Nauman Niaz is a nobody, he is very rude to everyone'

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf takes Shadab Khan's advice on social media criticism

Pak vs NZ: Haris Rauf takes Shadab Khan's advice on social media criticism
T20 World Cup: Clinical England thrash Bangladesh

T20 World Cup: Clinical England thrash Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf rise in ICC T20 rankings

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf rise in ICC T20 rankings
Fawad Chaudhry takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar's 'insult' on PTV

Fawad Chaudhry takes notice of Shoaib Akhtar's 'insult' on PTV

Latest

view all