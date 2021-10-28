Meghan Markle shares rare details into Archie's relationships

Meghan Markle recently shared some rare details into the relationship she shares with Archie but remained tight-lipped about any and all things related to her infant daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess shared these insights in her new Bench reading video in partnership with the Brightly Storytime channel.

In the video, she could be heard saying, "Today I'm going to be read to you my book called The Bench with illustrator Christian Robinson.”

"I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too."

The book in question details tender moments Meghan wishes Prince Harry to have with his son Archie and was written shortly after the duo moved to the US.

Even though Lilibet hadn’t come into their lives at the time, there is an entire page in the book which depicts the Sussex’s in the garden of their Californian property.



In one Prince Harry is seen feeding rescue chickens and in the second Meghan can be seen tending to a vegetable patch with a baby in a sling and Guy and Pula running around the grounds.

Before concluding the video, the royal could even be heard saying, "I hope you enjoyed The Bench, I loved being able to share it with you. And now I hope you're able to go and find your own special bench, or chair, or little quiet nook.”



“Just a place that means something to you that you can share with someone you love. Have a great day and come back to Brightly Storytime soon. Bye!"